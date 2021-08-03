Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

