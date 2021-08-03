Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 4989731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Specifically, Director Mark Bly bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at C$859,012.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTE. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.26.

The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.18.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

