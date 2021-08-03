BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.10. BBQ has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $37.32 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,049.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BBQ by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

