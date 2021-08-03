Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
