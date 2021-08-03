Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Bel Fuse worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

