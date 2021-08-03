Berenberg Bank Boosts Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target to GBX 4,100

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

SXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Spectris stock traded up GBX 65 ($0.85) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,702 ($48.37). The company had a trading volume of 351,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,102. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -253.36. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,702 ($48.37). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,677.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

