BGC Partners (BGCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.73. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.