Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $36.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $55,152.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,531. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

