BIDR (BIDR) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00100718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00141578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,251.34 or 1.00040166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.80 or 0.00846852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars.

