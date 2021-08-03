Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $244.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $327.51 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $396.68.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $331.70 on Monday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

