BioPassport Token (BIOT) One Day Volume Tops $333,463.00

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $8.79 million and $333,463.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00062554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.03 or 0.00809890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00093552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042347 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

