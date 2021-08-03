Bitcoin 2 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $79.00 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

