Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $988,511.48 and approximately $44,612.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

