BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Brokerages forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the highest is $3.89 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $15.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.43.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $563,086.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,838 shares of company stock worth $2,931,451. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.