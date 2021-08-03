Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%.

BSM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,948. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.94%.

BSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

