BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. 221,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,592. The company has a market capitalization of $812.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

