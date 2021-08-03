Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.34 million, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

