BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,686 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $85.65. 38,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,018. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

