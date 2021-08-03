BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.03. The stock had a trading volume of 71,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,876. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $310.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.10, a PEG ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.53.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.