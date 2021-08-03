BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.8% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,243,000 after acquiring an additional 145,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $9.67 on Tuesday, reaching $2,706.76. 51,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,485.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

