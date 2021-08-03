BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes $758,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,081 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.72. 140,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,173. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.