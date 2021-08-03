BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,876,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,959,000 after purchasing an additional 865,359 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,579,000 after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $29,679,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. 138,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAC. Mizuho upped their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

