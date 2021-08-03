BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Increased to €48.30 by Analysts at Barclays

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price raised by Barclays from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNPQY. Erste Group raised shares of BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC raised shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BNP Paribas to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.06.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

