BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of DMB remained flat at $$15.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 42,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $15.75.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.