BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of DMB remained flat at $$15.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 42,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $15.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 234,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 83,902 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 78,894 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

