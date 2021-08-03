Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective increased by Pivotal Research from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.22.

BOOT stock opened at $84.75 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 2.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $508,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $4,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

