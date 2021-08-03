Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20.

Boral Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOALY)

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

