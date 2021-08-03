Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

BYD opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $76,648,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 496,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $20,152,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.