Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

BYD opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $76,648,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 496,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $20,152,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.