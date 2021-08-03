Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires Shares of 75,187 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.4% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,011 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,518 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,888,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,411,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. 18,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.