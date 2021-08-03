Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.90. 27,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,134. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.51.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

