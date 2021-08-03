Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 42,807 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,807 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth about $5,462,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cloudera by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cloudera by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudera by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 353,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDR stock remained flat at $$15.87 during trading on Tuesday. 29,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,308. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

