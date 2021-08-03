BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $63,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

