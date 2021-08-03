bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPOSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

BPOSY stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 183.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that bpost SA/NV will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

