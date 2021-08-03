Bradley J. Gross Buys 8,887 Shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Bradley J. Gross bought 8,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $12,530.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ MDCA traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 154,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $418.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84. MDC Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.37.
MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.
About MDC Partners
MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.
