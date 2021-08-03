Bradley J. Gross Buys 8,887 Shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Bradley J. Gross bought 8,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $12,530.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MDCA traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 154,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $418.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84. MDC Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 85,134 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

