Braskem (BAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.55 per share for the quarter.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. On average, analysts expect Braskem to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BAK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,289. Braskem has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.21 and a beta of 1.61.

BAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Braskem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Braskem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 107.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Braskem were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

