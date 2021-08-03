Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $22.46

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $21.92. Braskem shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 977 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -76.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth $234,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Braskem by 105.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braskem during the second quarter worth $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

