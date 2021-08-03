Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $22.46

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $21.92. Braskem shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 977 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -76.21 and a beta of 1.61.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth $234,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Braskem by 105.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braskem during the second quarter worth $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.