Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.94. 77,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

