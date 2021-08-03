Brokerages Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Groupon reported earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $5.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

GRPN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71. Groupon has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth $223,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

