Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.71. Prothena reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 186.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. began coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

PRTA stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.03. 2,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,560. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.29. Prothena has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.74 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 over the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Prothena by 8.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

