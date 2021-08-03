Brokerages Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $276,946.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,108.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $54,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock worth $56,152,459. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLDR opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

