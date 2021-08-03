Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.20). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNFR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,842. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

