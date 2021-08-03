Brokerages Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post $26.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.55 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $29.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $107.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $110.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $105.88 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $106.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,380 shares of company stock worth $140,951 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

FRST stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 66,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,458. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

