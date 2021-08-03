Brokerages Expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

RPAI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -624.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

