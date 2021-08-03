Brokerages Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Price Target at $52.75

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of MO opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

