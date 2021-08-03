Brokerages Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Price Target at $78.79

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.79.

DEN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 685.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 177,157 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

DEN opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.41.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

