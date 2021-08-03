Brokerages Set Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) PT at $18.00

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,695,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 325,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.24. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

