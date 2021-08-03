Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) PT at €84.08

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €84.08 ($98.92).

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th.

HEI stock opened at €74.38 ($87.51) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion and a PE ratio of -6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €74.01.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

