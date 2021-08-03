Brokerages Set Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Target Price at $9.40

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.44. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 536.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.