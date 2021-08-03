Brokerages Set Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Target Price at $34.33

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Several brokerages have commented on RNST. Truist lowered their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.10.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in Renasant by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 21,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Renasant by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Renasant by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

