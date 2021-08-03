Brokerages Set Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Target Price at $154.55

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price target on shares of Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,235. Temenos has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.87.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

