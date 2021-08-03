Brokerages Set Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target at $11.38

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.62 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $96,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $135,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

