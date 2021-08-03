Brokers Issue Forecasts for AMERISAFE, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Sean Traynor purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

